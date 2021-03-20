LPL Financial LLC Acquires 84,913 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,913 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $183.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.89 and a 12-month high of $190.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.27 and its 200 day moving average is $162.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

