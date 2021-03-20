LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $38,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $729.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.28 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $714.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $670.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.