LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,371 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Roku worth $32,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after acquiring an additional 831,418 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Roku by 206.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,735,000 after purchasing an additional 659,330 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $84,828,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 781,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,549,000 after buying an additional 243,058 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $347.51 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.56 and a 200 day moving average of $304.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,567,320. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.