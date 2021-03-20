LPL Financial LLC Buys 417,943 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 22.84% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $37,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,098,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

