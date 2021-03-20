LPL Financial LLC Buys 44,329 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $37,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caz Investments LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 135,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 42,037 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 101,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 564,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BATS ICSH opened at $50.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.