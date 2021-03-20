LPL Financial LLC Buys 46,765 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of W. P. Carey worth $35,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,599,000 after purchasing an additional 121,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,082,000 after acquiring an additional 123,245 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,161,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,670,000 after acquiring an additional 98,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC opened at $68.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.09. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.