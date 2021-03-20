LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,724 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,751,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,599,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $221.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.82. The company has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

