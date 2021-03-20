LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,119,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $642,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $707.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $749.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

