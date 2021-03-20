LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 135.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.62% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $41,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 584,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12,384.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 215,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.99 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $108.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.