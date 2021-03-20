LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.55% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $30,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after buying an additional 60,983 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 286,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 106,552 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8,198.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 166,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 164,378 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

