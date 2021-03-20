LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $31,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $344.20 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.26 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.25 and a 200 day moving average of $251.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.