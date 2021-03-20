LPL Financial LLC Has $27.15 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $27,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Anthem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $354.13 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $359.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.48 and its 200-day moving average is $303.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.29.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

