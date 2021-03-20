LPL Financial LLC Has $28.36 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $5,871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,321,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $90.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

