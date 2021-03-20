LPL Financial LLC Has $28.71 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $28,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $221.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.39. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.