LPL Financial LLC Has $29.02 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,126 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.67% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $29,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.43. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

