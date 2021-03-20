LPL Financial LLC Has $31.39 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 158.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.04% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $31,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $68.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.