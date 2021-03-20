LPL Financial LLC Has $32.65 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 108.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,173 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $32,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,587 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,938 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after acquiring an additional 556,382 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 424,695 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after acquiring an additional 313,652 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ opened at $103.01 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.