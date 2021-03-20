LPL Financial LLC Has $34.63 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $34,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $105.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.08.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.