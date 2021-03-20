LPL Financial LLC Has $38.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $37,843,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 327,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,773,000 after purchasing an additional 110,884 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,183,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after buying an additional 62,055 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $183.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.02. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.19 and a 12 month high of $189.36.

