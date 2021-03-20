LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,013 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $27,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 471,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Autodesk by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 807,948 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,699,000 after purchasing an additional 184,532 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $261.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.52. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

