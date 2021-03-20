LPL Financial LLC Purchases 16,208 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $27,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,676,000. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $261.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $135.78 and a twelve month high of $274.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.10 and its 200 day moving average is $239.81.

