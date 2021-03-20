LPL Financial LLC Purchases 18,910 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.71% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $39,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.17. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $100.88.

