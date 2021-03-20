LPL Financial LLC Purchases 39,220 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.56% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $99.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.61 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

