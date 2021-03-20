LPL Financial LLC Purchases 69,444 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,444 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 755,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $292,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 235,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 68,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM opened at $113.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $589.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

