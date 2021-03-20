LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,804 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.25% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $31,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9,708.1% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 258,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 255,711 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,245,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,503,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1,525.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 82,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 77,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,004,000.

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $55.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

