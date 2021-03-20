LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of The Blackstone Group worth $37,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut The Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

