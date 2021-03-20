LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.54 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12.

