LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 694.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 801,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,678,000 after buying an additional 104,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42.

