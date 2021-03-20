LPL Financial LLC Sells 63,999 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,999 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $30,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $70.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

