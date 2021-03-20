LPL Financial LLC Sells 88,855 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,855 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.01% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $28,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

FSKR opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

