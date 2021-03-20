LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,976 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.16% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $34,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,808,000 after buying an additional 2,692,562 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,296,000. Main Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 916,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after buying an additional 415,369 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 396.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 462,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 368,933 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53.

