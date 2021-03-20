LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post $34.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.45 million to $34.60 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $38.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $140.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.48 million to $141.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $143.72 million, with estimates ranging from $141.54 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

LTC Properties stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

