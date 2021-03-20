Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given Outperform Overweight Rating at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.96.

LUG stock opened at C$9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.10. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.23.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$527,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,004,700. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$1,065,792.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,114.23.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

