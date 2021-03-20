Lympo Market Capitalization Tops $45.45 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Lympo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $45.45 million and $4.07 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.52 or 0.00649546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024567 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00034176 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

Lympo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

