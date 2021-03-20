Maker (MKR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $113.22 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Maker has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $113.22 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,174.08 or 0.03703991 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.93 or 0.00642180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024646 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00033833 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

