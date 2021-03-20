MalwareChain Price Up 15.7% This Week (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $132,393.60 and $1,491.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MalwareChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00040072 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 38,712.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002636 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About MalwareChain

MALW is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 6,679,579 coins and its circulating supply is 6,396,963 coins. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

