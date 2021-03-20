Maro (MARO) Market Capitalization Achieves $75.71 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 56.1% higher against the dollar. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $75.71 million and $53.19 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00051751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.43 or 0.00655679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00069786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024450 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 932,092,408 coins and its circulating supply is 475,067,252 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

