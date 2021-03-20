Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

