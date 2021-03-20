Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $11.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $13.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.64.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock traded down $7.73 on Friday, hitting $332.06. The company had a trading volume of 649,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,841. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $141.12 and a 12-month high of $353.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.