Mask Network (MASK) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $128.46 million and approximately $25.96 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.27 or 0.00024422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00455372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00064471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00141640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00059460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.93 or 0.00686006 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00073484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

