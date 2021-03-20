MASQ (MASQ) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $41,910.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00460099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00064866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00141199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.92 or 0.00698724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00073137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,262,738 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

