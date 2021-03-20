MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 103.7% higher against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,406.58 or 0.99916060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00037312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.52 or 0.00392760 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.00280705 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.96 or 0.00719792 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00074607 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005000 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

