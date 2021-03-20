McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 138.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,252 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

MKC stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.