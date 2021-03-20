McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $222.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $136.50 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

