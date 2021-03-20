Mdex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $221.79 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Mdex has a market cap of $301.34 million and approximately $221.79 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00006687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.35 or 0.00455244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00066322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00138389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00061265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.24 or 0.00673080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00076516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

