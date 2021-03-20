Megacoin Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0443 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $10.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.14 or 0.00343925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,438,130 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

