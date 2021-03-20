Melon Achieves Market Cap of $57.42 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.31 or 0.00637317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

