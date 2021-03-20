MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. MercadoLibre posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $9.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $12.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,448.89. 608,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,055.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,730.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1,492.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $425.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

