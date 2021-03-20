Mercury (MER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $4,178.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.65 or 0.00456203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00142641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00061122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.46 or 0.00657408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00075560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

