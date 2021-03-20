Meridian Network Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $295,562.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 55.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073623 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002858 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

LOCK is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

